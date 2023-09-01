PHOENIX — Arizona's top two Republican lawmakers say doctors have no legal right to challenge a 2021 ban the GOP-controlled Legislature enacted on abortions due to fetal abnormalities because they aren't saying they intend to violate it.

And even if they did, the attorneys for House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen are telling federal appellate judges there's no imminent threat they would actually be prosecuted.

