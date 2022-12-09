PHOENIX — Unable to kill it at the ballot box, a group of lenders, debt collectors and their attorneys is asking a court to void new voter-approved protections from creditors

The lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court contends that the wording of Proposition 209 is so "vague'' and "unintelligible'' it makes it legally unenforceable. And while the legal complaint deals mainly with one particular provision, the challengers want the entire law struck down.

