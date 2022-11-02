PHOENIX — Clean Elections USA will not appeal a late Tuesday ruling by a federal judge blocking most of what they can do while watching ballot boxes.

The move ends any litigation against the group by the League of Women Voters, which got Judge Michael Liburdi to issue a temporary restraining order barring everything from taking pictures of people dropping their ballots into the boxes to prohibiting anyone who is openly armed or dressed in body armor from being with 250 feet of the drop boxes.

