PHOENIX — Republican Abe Hamadeh asked a judge Friday to declare him the winner in the race for attorney general despite the fact the final official tally showed him losing to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes.

Attorney Tim La Sota said that the general election was "afflicted with certain errors and inaccuracies'' in how polling places were operated and how ballots were processed and tabulated.

