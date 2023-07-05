TUCSON — Division Two of the Arizona Court of Appeals will hear arguments on the 2022 lawsuit filed by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and the county recorder over a move to conduct a hand count of the 2022 election ballots.

The county decided to appeal the previous decision of Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley, who blocked the hand count.

