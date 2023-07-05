TUCSON — Division Two of the Arizona Court of Appeals will hear arguments on the 2022 lawsuit filed by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and the county recorder over a move to conduct a hand count of the 2022 election ballots.
The county decided to appeal the previous decision of Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley, who blocked the hand count.
The appeal hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 2 p.m. in the appeals court's third-floor courtroom in the State Office Complex, 400 W. Congress St., North Building, Tucson.
The Appeals Court will allow each side 25 minutes to make their cases.
Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and County Recorder David Stevens sought a hand count, which devolved from counting all the ballots cast in the 2022 election to just hand counting the ballots turned into the vote centers on election day. They said the hand count would help voters trust the results of the electronic tabulation machines.
However, the election staff under former Elections Director Lisa Marra had already begun dealing with the early and mail-in ballots as signatures were verified by Stevens' office.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts pointed out the state's specific guidelines for hand counting ballots and what Crosby, Judd and Stephens proposed was not included.
Marra and Supervisor Ann English, representing District 2, fought the hand count after the County Attorney's Office warned them it would not be legal. They opposed the hand count as Stevens did not submit a plan for the secure handling of the ballots, transporting the ballots, who would train the people counting the ballots, or where the ballot count would take place.
Though opposed to the hand count, English and Marra were named in the suit. McGinley noted the two women had voiced their opposition and did not include them in his decision.
Marra was personally sued by Crosby and Judd for not following their directive, though it was quickly dropped as there was no public notice of hiring of attorney Bryan Blehm. English knew nothing about the move to sue Marra. The actions led to a complaint filed with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team. As yet, there has been no word on what actions Attorney General Kris Mayes will take.
Marra's attorney filed a Notice of Constructive Discharge which cited an “outrageous and physically and emotionally threatening’” workplace atmosphere, as well as “objectively difficult and unpleasant working conditions” that included public disparagement.
Marra resigned under duress, citing the harassment she has endured over the past two years and particularly from October 2022 through January 2023.
Marra was under the supervision of the county administrator who answers to the board, but Judd and Crosby wanted Stevens to assume control of the election department. English voted against it, again following the advice of the county attorney’s office.
The county paid Marra $130,000 through the policy with the Arizona Counties Insurance Pool for the “toxic workplace environment” she endured over a period of four months.
Blehm, known in the state for his representation of failed Republican candidates and their unwarranted accusations in regard to the results of the 2020 presidential election and the 2020 midterm election, represented the supervisors at a cost of $10,000 for a retainer, paid for by an unknown entity.
Attorney Andrew Kolodin, another who represented detractors of the efficacy of the election results, represented Stevens. No expenses for Kolodin were submitted to Cochise County.
So far, the county has paid out $200,000 in attorney fees as mandated by the courts as judgements for the plaintiffs’ attorneys, and to Mayes, who challenged the transfer of state mandated duties from the board of supervisors to Stevens.
The actions of Crosby led to a recall attempt, but the organizers came up 500 signatures short of the of 4,865 necessary to get the recall on the November 2023 ballot.
Crosby will run again for the District 1 supervisor’s seat in 2024, but he does face two contenders for his seat — Gregory Johnson, a Republican, and Theresa Walsh, a Democrat.
Judd, a Republican representing District 3, has not filed a letter of interest to keep the post she has held since 2016. No recall of her was attempted. Katie Miller and Michael Laws, both Republicans, are running for her seat.
Stevens, a Republican, will face off against Anne Carl, a Democrat, in 2024 for the county recorder’s seat. There was no effort taken to recall him.