abe hamadeh (copy)

Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh, who lost the election to Kris Mayes, attended roundtable talks at Southeastern Arizona Communications in Sierra Vista in November.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court refused late Wednesday to take up Abe Hamadeh's bid to overturn the results of the attorney general's race, at least at this point.

And now he and his attorneys are on the hook for some new legal fees.

