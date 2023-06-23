PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is moving to strip the state's 15 elected county attorneys of their ability to prosecute doctors and other medical professionals who perform abortions and give it to fellow Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes.

And given the AG's views on the issue that could effectively lead to total decriminalization of abortion in Arizona, she won't bring charges.

