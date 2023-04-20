PHOENIX — State Sen. Wendy Rogers got a Flagstaff justice of the peace to issue an order enjoining Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez from approaching her at her home.

The order, issued Wednesday by Amy Criddle and served Thursday on Sanchez, came after Rogers complained to the judge that Sanchez had gone to two houses, one in Tempe and one in Chandler. The newspaper reports that Sanchez was doing her job, checking reports that Rogers was not living at the address she claimed in Flagstaff but at one of the other two sites, neither of which is in her legislative district.

