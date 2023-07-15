PHOENIX — Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen late Friday turned down a bid by Abe Hamadeh for a new trial to contest his loss in the attorney general's race.

But it will not be until Monday that Hamadeh — and his successful foe, Democrat Kris Mayes — will find out exactly why the judge said Hamadeh did not present enough evidence for a legal do-over

