PHOENIX — A federal judge on Friday refused to block the activities of those watching ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County, ruling they are engaged in constitutionally protected conduct.

"Plaintiffs and many voters are legitimately alarmed by the observers filming at the county's early voting drop boxes,'' wrote Judge Michael Liburdi. He said the First Amendment rights of individuals to speak and gather do not extend to "true threats.''

