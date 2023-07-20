PHOENIX — A federal judge on Thursday blocked the state from excluding two transgender girls from playing on teams designated for girls.

In a 35-page order, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps rejected arguments by state schools chief Tom Horne that it would be unfair to allow those who were born as males to participate against females. The judge said the evidence Horne presented claiming that transgender girls are stronger does not hold up under scrutiny.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?