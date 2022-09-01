Election 2022 Secretary of State Arizona (copy)

Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley

 Ross D. Franklin AP file

PHOENIX — Three Republican lawmakers have to pay the legal fees of a Democrat foe after filing what a judge called a meritless lawsuit against her.

Yuma County Superior Court Judge Levi Gunderson said it was obvious that Charlene Fernandez, then a Democratic state representative from Yuma, had an absolute constitutional right to send a letter to federal law enforcement officials asking them to investigate the activities of state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, former state Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, and Republican Congressman Paul Gosar in connection with the events around the Jan. 6 riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol.