PHOENIX — Famed constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz will have to pay a share of the sanctions imposed on the lawyers who brought what a trial judge called a frivolous lawsuit on behalf of failed candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi ruled Friday that the retired Harvard Law School professor did play a role in the case, even to the point of signing the pleadings. That signature, the judge said, was tantamount to saying their claims had legal merit.

