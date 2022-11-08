BISBEE — The effort to hand count early ballots was dealt a blow Monday as Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, who sought relief and a preliminary injunction to stop it.
A lawsuit was filed by Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc., and Democrat Stephani Stephenson against two Republican members of the Board of Supervisors, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, and County Recorder David Stevens, who wanted to do the hand count. Though opposed to the hand count, Supervisor Ann English and Elections Director Lisa Marra were included in the suit.
During the court hearing Friday, the defendants tried to block the suit by claiming the two plaintiffs had not shown they were harmed by the hand count.
McGinley said the burden of such proof did not lay with the plaintiffs. “A plaintiff who establishes that a public official has acted unlawfully and exceeded their constitutional and statutory authority need not satisfy the standard for injunctive relief. The mandamus statute reflects the Legislature’s desire to broadly afford public standing to members of the public to bring lawsuits to compel a public officials to perform their public duties.”
He determined the county board of supervisors has only those powers specifically ceded to it by the Legislature and statutes, which do not include expanding a hand count beyond the random sampling of a percentage of votes for a required audit. The Elections Procedure Manual “does not have the force of the law. Actions taken by a board of supervisors by methods unrecognized by statute are without jurisdiction and are wholly void.”
Defendant attorneys Bryan Blehm and Alexander Kolodin argued the board could expand the hand count “at its discretion.”
However, McGinley noted, the phrase “at their discretion” is not found anywhere in Arizona Statute 16-602.
He also took issue with the defendant’s claim that a hand count would “ameliorate fears that the electronic count” could produce errors.
“There is no evidence before this court that electronic tabulation is inaccurate in the first instance, or more importantly, that the audit system established by law is insufficient to detect any inaccuracies.”
In general, Marra conducts the hand–count audit for four or five races on fewer than 2,000 ballots, McGinley said. But, the board and Stevens wanted to examine four races on all ballots in the election.
Though McGinley said he was not going to consider the amicus brief from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the hearing as it came in late, he did review it in his ruling.
Hobbs stated in the brief, “This threat to the orderly administration of elections could extend beyond Cochise County to each of the other 15 counties if it permitted to proceed.”
Attorneys for the supervisors, Stevens and Marra opposed the intervention of Hobbs, the judge noted.
For English, it was a welcome decision. She opposed it from the start and took seriously the advice from the county attorneys that the move was illegal.
She stated, “It seems the judge was very thorough in his interpretation of election laws and the authority of a board of supervisors. I hope we can move forward without animosity and have an election free of conflict. I trust our Election Department and Lisa Marra to conduct an election with the usual lack of problems. They have an excellent track record.”
Marra continued to be busy with the election and was unable to comment.
As might be expected, those in favor of the hand count were disappointed.
Judd stated in response to the ruling, “What we intended to do was legal and if I can find the will in other key participants and way to do it, I will proceed. Pima County is our most liberal county in Arizona. It was in our judge's DNA to side with the plaintiff. Our attorneys presented the best defense that could be had and we lost due to political bias.
"Hand counting is as American as apple pie. I am extremely blessed to be serving alongside visionaries, statesmen and defenders of truth from our county and beyond that have our backs all the way. I am not licking wounds today and I assure you, they are not either.”
She said she did not know if they would appeal the judge’s opinion.
There was no response by press time from Crosby or attorney Blehm.
The supervisors have called an emergency meeting for Wednesday, Nov. 9, to discuss an appeal with their attorneys.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone