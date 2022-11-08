BISBEE — The effort to hand count early ballots was dealt a blow Monday as Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, who sought relief and a preliminary injunction to stop it.

A lawsuit was filed by Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc., and Democrat Stephani Stephenson against two Republican members of the Board of Supervisors, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, and County Recorder David Stevens, who wanted to do the hand count. Though opposed to the hand count, Supervisor Ann English and Elections Director Lisa Marra were included in the suit.

