PHOENIX — A judge has rebuffed efforts by the Arizona Democratic Party to keep a potential competitor — and its candidates — off the 2024 ballot here.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper said the complaints of legal flaws in the paperwork filed by the No Labels Party with Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to get ballot standing in the state do not stand up under scrutiny. Ditto, she said, of arguments that the order certain signatures were collected violates Arizona law.

