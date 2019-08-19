SIERRA VISTA — An order issued by a visiting judge from Graham County prohibits publication of “any matter” concerning a Cochise County Superior Court judge candidate, the candidate’s ex-wife and the couple’s minor child.
Meanwhile, a First Amendment expert out of Phoenix says the judge may be overstepping his bounds and engaging in prior restraint with the order. Prior restraint refers to judicial suppression of information that would otherwise be published; suppression that is often prevented by First Amendment protections.
The initial order issued by Superior Court Judge Michael D. Peterson on Aug. 9 involves attorneys Roger Contreras and his soon-to-be-former spouse Nancy Bourke. The pair — both in private practice — have been involved in a contentious, decade-long divorce. Peterson’s initial order states that nothing should be published about the divorce case or any of the parties, mainly to protect the minor child in the case.
In an amended order issued six days later, on Thursday, Peterson added that the “confidentiality and privacy interests of the parties, and specifically their minor child, outweighs the public interest in disclosure. Consistent with this determination, the Court orders that this family court matter is closed and confidential.”
The judge’s orders are “overly broad,” said attorney Daniel C. Barr, a partner with the Phoenix-based law firm Perkins Coie and the general counsel for the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona.
“[It’s] one thing is to tell the parties in the case not to talk to the media, but the court can’t tell the newspaper what to write about. That would be prior restraint,” Barr said Monday.
The orders stem from Peterson’s instructions to two journalists who attended the divorce hearings. The judge told the reporters that they could listen in as long as they agreed not to write about proceedings in the case. One of the reporters agreed to the request and remained in the courtroom. The other, David Morgan, publisher of the Cochise County Record, did not agree to the stipulation and was asked to leave the courtroom. Monday afternoon, the other reporter filed two motions that essentially ask that the transcripts from the Aug. 9 hearing, where the first order originated from, be unsealed.
As a result, anyone interested in seeing the Contreras-Bourke divorce case at the Cochise County Clerk’s Office aren’t able to, because it’s sealed.
Contreras is vying to become a Cochise County Superior Court judge in Division 5, county records show. He is competing against attorney Sandra Russell. He has been involved in his ongoing divorce case for at least 10 years.
He ran into problems last year when he was forced to resign as an Assistant Cochise County Attorney and was also prevented from running as a candidate in the race for superior court judge for Division 3. Contreras resigned from the Cochise County Attorney’s Office on June 14, 2018, after admitting that he used an office printer to prepare a legal challenge to his opponent’s candidacy for the superior court position. In the latter situation, also in June 2018, Contreras was declared ineligible to be a candidate after a judge stated there were problems with Contreras’s nomination petitions.
Reached by phone Monday, Contreras said he legally could not comment on the orders.
In an email to the Herald/Review, Peterson also declined comment: “{span}I deeply respect the First Amendment and the importance of a free press. That notwithstanding, I have made a determination that the best interests of a small child are paramount and outweigh the publication to third parties of matters which were raised in this case.”