Arizona GOP Chair Subpoena (copy)

Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party.

 Ross D. Franklin AP file

PHOENIX — A federal judge won’t delay her order of giving the phone records of the chair of the Arizona Republican Party to the Jan. 6 committee.

Judge Diane Humetewa said Friday that Kelli Ward failed to show there would be “irreparable harm’’ from the release of the information about who was calling and texting her, and who she was calling and texting. Humetewa, who last month ordered disclosure, rejected claims that release of the information would “chill’’ the interest of party faithful in communicating with her.

