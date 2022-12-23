PHOENIX — A judge refused Friday to overturn the results of the election for attorney general and declare Abe Hamadeh the winner.

“The bottom line is, you just haven’t proven your case,’’ Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen told Tim La Sota, who represents the unsuccessful Republican contender. He said any mistakes that may have been made in how ballots were counted “were not enough to overcome the presumption the court has to have in election cases ... that the election was done correctly.’’

