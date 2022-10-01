Abortion Arizona (copy)

The Hon. Kellie Johnson presides over a hearing in Pima County Superior Court in Tucson on Aug. 19.

 Mamta Popat Pool Arizona Daily Star

PHOENIX — A Pima County judge won’t halt implementation of her ruling that a territorial-era law outlawing virtually all abortions is once again enforceable.

In an order late Friday. Judge Kellie Johnson said Planned Parenthood Arizona had not shown it was likely to succeed when it appeals her week-old ruling. And she said challenges also failed to meet other legal standards for staying a court order while an appeal is pending.

