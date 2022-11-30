PHOENIX — Appellate judges grilled an assistant attorney general over his claim that a territorial-era law banning most abortions once again makes the practice a crime despite a new law specifically permitting doctors to terminate a pregnancy through the 15th week of pregnancy.

Hanging in the balance is whether abortions will remain legal in Arizona.

