It took a jury just longer than three hours to convict a man of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and several counts of aggravated assault in a multiple stabbing case that could send the defendant to prison for more than 20 years, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
It’s still unclear why Bryan Benally stabbed Johnny Shaver eight times on Jan. 5, 2021.
The men met in late November 2020 and started a construction project for a rancher in an area of the Cochise Stronghold.
By all accounts, the two — 20 years apart in age — got along in their time together on the job, even becoming friends.
The pair spent several weeks at a campsite they built atop a rugged, steep mountain at the Cochise Stronghold so they would not have to drive home daily after their long workday.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys said the men would leave on the weekends to spend time with their respective friends and families.
But on Jan. 5, 2021, Benally began acting strangely, Cochise County Assistant Prosecutor Lori Zucco told jurors, prompting Shaver to text his sister and reveal something was up with his workmate.
Sometime after that Benally sucker-punched the younger Shaver after they reached their campsite after work, then told the younger man to call his mother.
Moments later, Benally started attacking Shaver with a knife, stabbing him in the abdomen, arm and back.
Shaver, said Zucco, had the presence of mind to play dead so that Benally would stop the assault. The defendant stopped, but he then rifled through Shaver’s pockets, taking his truck key, wallet and cell phone.
Most of the knife wounds Shaver suffered were to his abdomen, one so deep that the blood was bubbling, doctors testified. That means air was coming from the victim’s punctured lungs.
When the bloodied Shaver thought Benally ws out of sight, he stood and began making his way down the steep mountain with a flashlight, but Benally spotted him and began throwing rocks at him, Zucco said. The younger man was able to continue his arduous trek until he saw a sign that indicated a trailhead and parking lot were close.
Shaver saw a camper, knocked on the door — it was just after 3 a.m. — and told a vacationing retired couple he was bleeding out. They called 911. Shaver was airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson.
While the prosecution did not have to prove motive, Zucco told jurors “some crimes are just senseless acts of violence.”
In her quest to get Benally convicted of attempted first-degree murder rather than attempted second-degree murder, Zucco told the panel of seven women and five men the moment Benally told Shaver, “Call your mother and tell her you love her, it’s time,” that showed premeditation on the defendant’s part.
Benally told investigators when he was found later that morning at about 7:30 a.m. that a group of undocumented Mexicans on the mountain had ordered him to kill Shaver, or they would kill Benally’s children.
But Zucco said that even if that tale had been true, duress is not a defense for murder.
Assistant Cochise County Public Defender Cynthia Brubaker — Benally also was represented by Cochise County Public Defender Eugene Marquez — told jurors in her closing arguments that the case was “an odd one” and that if Benally had intended to kill Shaver, he would have.
While Zucco praised Shaver for his bravery and remarkable will to live, Brubaker — who sat down and delivered most of her arguments from her chair — told the jury Shaver is alive because Benally “let him go.”
“If Bryan wanted to kill Johnny he could have done that,” Brubaker said. “He could have grabbed Johnny and thrown him off the mountain. He could have pursued him down the mountain. He could have finished him off right then and there at the bottom of the trail.
“He let him go. And that’s why Johnny is still alive today.”
Brubaker also told jurors there was zero evidence at the scene of any premeditation. She asked the panel to convict her client of attempted second-degree murder, an offense that does require premeditation like attempted first-degree murder.
The jury did not see it that way.
Benally was found guilty on all 10 counts lodged against him. That included eight counts of aggravated assault for each time he stabbed Shaver.
Jurors also found Benally guilty of all four aggravating factors — that was phase two of the trial — which means he could face the maximum sentences on the first two counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, as well as on the eight aggravated assault charges, Zucco said.
The aggravators included serious physical injury to the victim, the defendant possessed a deadly weapon, the offense was carried out in a cruel manner, and the offense created physical and emotional harm to the victim.
Before the second phase of the trial began and right after the verdict was announced, Cochise County Sheriff’s corrections officers handcuffed Benally behind his back.
That ruffled Marquez, who said handcuffing Benally in front of the jury just before the second phase of the trial started would influence jurors’ opinions of Benally regarding the aggravating factors.
Marquez motioned for a mistrial for the second phase of the proceeding, which Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson summarily denied.
The public defender asked the judge to mention to the jury that the handcuffing should not influence their decision on the aggravating factors.
Marquez also requested that the handcuffs be removed from Benally while he sat between his two attorneys, a point Zucco agreed with.
Regardless of the judge’s statement to the panel, it took jurors only about 10 minutes to return their verdict on the four aggravating factors.
After the trial in the lobby outside the courtroom, Shaver and his family told the Herald/Review they were pleased with the outcome.
Benally’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19.