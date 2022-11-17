Bryan Benally

It took a jury just longer than three hours to convict a man of attempted first-degree murder, armed robery and several counts of aggravated assault in a multiple stabbing case that could send the defendant to prison for more than 20 years, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

It’s still unclear why Bryan Benally stabbed Johnny Shaver eight times on Jan. 5, 2021.

