PHOENIX — An attorney for failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake told a judge Friday he has new "bombshell'' evidence that on-site ballot tabulators either were intentionally tinkered with or infected with malware, requiring the results of the election be thrown out.

Bryan Blehm said Maricopa County says the reasons many ballots printed at vote centers could not be read by the tabulators was due to unauthorized changes to the settings on the printers. That resulted in many ballots being printed at the wrong size.

