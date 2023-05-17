PHOENIX — An attorney for Kari Lake is trying to use math to prove his contention that hundreds of thousands of early ballots were counted without the signatures being verified.

Kurt Olsen told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson records show that more than 264,000 ballots were processed at the rate of less than three seconds apiece. And 70,000 had the signatures checked, on average, every two seconds.

