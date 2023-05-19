kurt olsen

Attorney Kurt Olsen looks on during his opening statement in Kari Lake's election challenge trial Wednesday.

 Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP

PHOENIX — An attorney for Kari Lake charged Friday that Maricopa County was trying to hide something from the public in how it processed — and claims to have verified — the signatures on 1.3 million early ballots.

Kurt Olsen said video cameras were focused on about 50 workstations where people were doing ballot verification.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?