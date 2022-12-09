PHOENIX — Alleging laws were broken, the losing Republican candidates for the top statewide offices are asking judges to unilaterally declare them the winners of their races — or at least call a new election.

It remains to be seen whether they can produce evidence of misconduct to justify such radical relief. And even if judges conclude legal violations, getting a court to order such radical relief could prove difficult without showing these issues actually affected the outcome.

