A jury convicted a 39-year-old man Wednesday of forcing a teenager to photograph him half-nude on three occasions while he sat in a walker. The same jurors also found that David Nowak's actions had harmed the girl emotionally.
The panel however, decided that Nowak was not guilty of having sexual intercourse with the victim.
The verdict in the unusual trial came at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Nowak was convicted of three counts of indecent exposure, involving a minor in a drug offense and providing obscene material to a minor.
The sexual intercourse charge that jurors did not convict Nowak of involved Nowak asking the teenager to stimulate him sexually with a back massager. Assistant Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell explained to the 12-member jury that the act is considered sexual intercourse by Arizona law.
After the verdict was read in Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue's courtroom, jurors were told they would have to consider another matter — the aggravating factors presented by the prosecution.
In this case, co-counsel and Cochise County Assistant Attorney Rachel Raynes told the jury that Nowak's actions had caused the teenager — who is now 16 — emotional harm.
Powell explained that if the prosecution alleges aggravating factors, then the jury must deliberate to determine if the factors are proved beyond a reasonable doubt. The allegation of aggravating factors is a case-specific determination made by the prosecutor.
The jury returned with the second verdict just after 4:30 p.m. and Nowak was found to have caused emotional harm to the victim.
When Nowak's trial began last week, the victim testified she was 14 when Nowak told her to photograph his body as he sat in a walker-assisted chair in his bedroom. Nowak, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, did that on three occasions in early 2018. He told the girl to post the photos on Snapchat so her friends could see them.
The youngster, whose identity is not being revealed because of her age and because of the accusations of sexual abuse, also told Powell that Nowak forced her to sexually stimulate him with a back massager. He also smoked marijuana with the teen and another minor.
Nowak was arrested on March 6, 2019, after Sierra Vista Detective Josh Nicola obtained a court order to photograph Nowak so he could compare the images to those given to police by the victim. The girl had come in contact with law enforcement on another matter and that’s when the pictures came to light.
When Nicola initially met with Nowak, the defendant told the detective he had no knowledge of how or when the photographs were taken and asserted that someone had tried to “set him up” with false accusations. That prompted Nicola to obtain a court order allowing him to take photographs of Nowak for comparison to the images received from the teen.
Once he had the new photos, Nicola re-interviewed Nowak, who conceded that the photos taken by the minor were of his body, according to police. Nowak was arrested a short time later.
Nowak's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.