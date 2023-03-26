Adam Brown

Adam Shane Brown

A man who killed another motorist instantly on State Route 80 after he changed lanes and slammed into the other person’s car head-on will serve only six months in the county jail, a prosecutor said Thursday afternoon.

But while the sentence being doled out to Adam Shane Brown seems low, it’s what the surviving victims of the almost 3-year-old incident were satisfied with, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Lori Zucco.

