A man who told police that he had stolen a car so he could get back home to North Carolina will instead spend the next several years in an Arizona prison.
The car commandeered by Joel Harnage last year when he took the vehicle from in front of a Speedway gas station/convenience store in Sierra Vista also had two toddlers sleeping in their car seats in the rear of the sport utility, police said.
The 43-year-old Harnage has maintained that he did not know the children — ages 2 and 3 at the time — were in the back seat.
Regardless, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal on Monday afternoon, even after Harnage tearfully apologized to the family of the children — who were not present in the courtroom — and Harnage’s attorney Rodrigo Andrade reiterated that his client had no idea the toddlers were in the vehicle.
“I advised him to go to trial,” Andrade said. “I genuinely believe that he didn’t see the kids in the back seat.”
Harnage said he has two children of his own who admonished him for his actions and are now not speaking to him.
“I would like to say I’m sorry to the family for this very selfish and stupid mistake,” Harnage said, his voice shaky. “I never should have touched that car. I never knew those children were in the car.”
Last month, Harnage, of Asheville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to stealing the car and no contest to interference with the custody of minors under the age of 15.
According to Sierra Vista Police, Harnage snatched the sport utility vehicle from the front of a Speedway gas station and convenience store on East Fry Boulevard last summer.
In the back seat of the vehicle, two siblings — a boy and a girl — slept in their car seats, police said.
The youngster’s mother had gone inside the store and left the vehicle running, police said.
It’s not against the law in Arizona to leave the keys in the ignition and to leave a vehicle running. Harnage took off at a high rate of speed, police said, heading toward State Route 90.
Because officers quickly put out an alert regarding the suspect and his actions, Border Patrol agents at the checkpoint on S.R. 90 were ready as Harnage approached, police said. Her was stopped at the checkpoint and secured. The toddlers were unharmed.
Harnage admitted he stole the car, telling police that he had been standing outside the Speedway store waiting for the right opportunity, investigators said.
He was initially charged with one count of theft of means of transportation and two counts of kidnapping, endangerment, and custodial interference.
The charges he pleaded to carry no probation and Harnage must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, Cardinal said.
Each offense carries a five-year sentence that must be served consecutively. Harnage will receive a credit for 327 days already served in the Cochise County Jail, but that only applies to the vehicle theft violation, the judge said.