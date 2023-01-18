PHOENIX — The Town of Marana acted illegally in putting the entire cost of an upgrade to its sewage treatment plant on future development, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

In a unanimous opinion, the justices acknowledged that increasing the capacity on the plant and improving the quality of the discharge will help ensure the town can accommodate future development. That includes guaranteeing the legally required assured 100-year supply of water for new subdivisions.

