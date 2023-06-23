Lake

Kari Lake at a press conference last month after a trial judge threw out the last of her claims that the 2022 election results showing she lost to Katie Hobbs should be overturned. 

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is suing fellow Republican and failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, saying she "spread intentional or reckless falsehoods'' about his role in the 2022 election that harmed him and his family and resulted in threats of violence and death for family members.

In some cases, he said, she was doing it for financial gain.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?