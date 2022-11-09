PHOENIX — Election Day problems with tabulators and a judge's refusal to extend voting hours could give Republicans legal ammunition to challenge the results if they lose.

They're already headed back to court this coming week to get what what they said are some missed votes restored.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?