PHOENIX — She won't use the word "decriminalization'' to describe the fact she won't ever prosecute any doctor who performs abortion.

But in an extensive interview with Capitol Media Services, Attorney General Kris Mayes acknowledged that a new executive order by Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her — and her alone — total say over enforcement of all criminal laws that govern the procedure. County attorneys are stripped of their ability to decide whether to bring charges.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?