PHOENIX — Three Arizona mothers of biological girls want to intercede in a federal court case to keep their daughters from having to compete against transgender females.

Legal papers filed on their behalf by the America First Legal Foundation argue they have a right to defend a 2022 law prohibiting such competition because of the unique perspective they bring to the case.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?