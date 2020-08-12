A defense attorney put his client on the stand at a competency hearing Wednesday in the hopes of demonstrating to a judge that the man is delusional and not fit to stand trial.
But despite the impassioned argument delivered by lawyer Chris Kimminau in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom that his client is mentally ill, Dickerson ruled that first degree murder suspect Roger Delane Wilson will go to trial Sept. 15.
Testimony regarding Wilson's mental health was delivered by two prior attorneys in his case, as well as forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bernard Morenz of the University of Arizona.
Wilson is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Jose Daniel Arvizu in June 2017. The incident occurred near Wilson’s mother’s house outside Sierra Vista, and Wilson has maintained he shot Arvizu in self-defense.
The case has suffered various delays, mainly because of Wilson’s mental health issues and his representation by seven attorneys who Wilson has either threatened, attacked or refused to work with. Wilson has undergone at least two mental health evaluations with another one ordered in May. He also spent time at a mental health restoration facility.
He has leveled death threats against the first judge who handled his case, Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, and the prosecutor, Lori Zucco.
The first attorney to testify on Wednesday, Jake Amaru, was Wilson's sixth attorney. Amaru said he soon realized that Wilson was unable to participate in his own case and as a result, Amaru filed a Rule 11 motion. The latter deals with a defendant's mental health status.
"It became very clear to me that there were mental health issues," Amaru said. "Wilson was incapable of talking about his case."
Amaru said Wilson would go off on tangents about corruption in Cochise County, rather than focus on his case. Amaru said he would slap the table, yell and clap his hands in order to redirect Wilson's attention.
Defense attorney Steve West testified Wednesday via telephone. West was Wilson's seventh attorney and Wilson threatened to kill him. After that, West asked to be removed from the case and Kimminau was appointed.
"I could never keep him on topic," West said. "There were multiple issues he was obsessed with."
When Wilson was put on the stand Wednesday, Kimminau asked him several questions about his case in an effort to show that Wilson can't stay focused on what is asked of him. Indeed, Wilson went off on a handful of tangents, even at one point becoming somewhat argumentative with Kimminau.
At another hearing in front of Dickerson last week, Wilson requested a ninth attorney, telling Dickerson that Kimminau is ill-prepared on the case. Dickerson denied the request, telling Wilson that naming a new attorney would only delay the case further.
Morenz testified by phone Wednesday and said repeatedly that Wilson suffers from delusional disorder. Morenz evaluated Wilson in December. He said he spent a couple of hours with the defendant and that Wilson was not cooperative during his examination. Morenz also evaluated Wilson in 2014 on another matter and said Wednesday that the defendant is worse now than he was six years ago.
The first time Wilson was evaluated in this case was in February 2019 when Conlogue ordered Wilson be placed in a mental competency restoration program. When Wilson emerged from the program a few months later, it was determined he was competent to stand trial. A psychiatrist who worked with Wilson at the facility issued a report saying that if enough time was spent with Wilson, his attention could be directed to the task at hand.
But in November, West again raised the issue of his client's competency. The lawyer stopped representing Wilson in late December after he said Wilson had threatened “counsel’s life and/or wellbeing on multiple occasions,” according to court records.
Prosecutor Zucco, in her arguments Wednesday, stated that Morenz's assessment of Wilson is eight months old. She also said that at the time Morenz examined Wilson, he was being represented by West and his case was being handled by Conlogue, two people Zucco said Wilson believed "were out to get him."
While Dickerson at times has been exasperated with Wilson — including on Wednesday when Wilson interrupted the proceedings a couple of times — the judge said he believes Wilson is able to cooperate if he wants to.
The judge also mentioned that Morenz had only spoken to Wilson for a couple of hours, while the psychiatrist who worked with him at the mental health restoration facility had spent several days with Wilson.
"I'm paraphrasing the doctor, but just because someone acts badly does not mean they're incompetent," Dickerson said.
A few minutes later, Dickerson said to Wilson, "You're going to trial on Sept. 15."
In other matters broached Wednesday, attorneys discussed the evidence that will be admitted at trial.
Dickerson said he would allow evidence that shows Wilson had been taking methamphetamine for six hours the day as the homicide. Additionally, the judge said he would permit evidence from Wilson's Facebook page that shows he had been researching the castle doctrine and how to get away with killing someone.
According to FindLaw, the castle doctrine "allows you to establish a self-defense justification for using lethal force against an intruder in your home."
Wilson's trial is expected to last three weeks.