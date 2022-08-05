Roopali Desai

In a 67-29 vote, the U.S. Senate confirmed Roopali Desai to join the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

 Coopersmith Brockelman plc

PHOENIX — The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Roopali Desai to be the newest judge on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals despite grilling by Republicans on her role in fighting laws approved by Republican state lawmakers and defending Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Desai, an attorney in private practice in Phoenix, was nominated in June by President Joe Biden to be the first South Asian on the federal court, whose decisions become legal precedent for not just Arizona but eight other states and Guam. She also had the backing of the state's senators, both Democrats.

