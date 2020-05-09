BISBEE — Ongoing plea negotiations on behalf of a man and woman and their oldest daughter accused of abusing four younger children could be interrupted by thousands of videos seized from the residence that the youngsters’ advocate said depicts the horrors her clients were subjected to.
The indictment charging Brian and Monica Campbell, filed in February 2019, alleges that the four children were victims of routine abuse that included being held down so that Brian Campbell could shock one of the children with a Taser, hitting the children with a wooden object, forcing them to stand nude in the house where cameras were present, withholding food for up to three days and forcing one of the girls to sleep nude in the same bed as her parents and brothers, the indictment shows. Monica Campbell also is accused of choking two of the children, the indictment states.
The formal charges include aggravated assault by domestic violence, child abuse by domestic violence and permitting life, health or morals of a minor to be impaired.
Investigators say the offenses occurred between 2016 and 2018. It was stated in Superior Court Friday before Judge James Conlogue that the accused mistreatment may have been going on since 2012.
Jade Campbell, meanwhile, is charged with aggravated assault by domestic violence and child abuse by domestic violence.
All three defendants — none of whom are currently in custody — are represented by individual attorneys. Brian and Monica Campbell have severed their parental rights to the four children who accuse them of the abuse.
Brian Campbell, 45, was employed with the state’s Department of Child Safety as a case manager with duties that involved assessing child safety and risk, conducting interviews and in-home contacts with families and children, and preparing case plans.
His wife, Monica Campbell, 44, remains employed with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher supervisor. Sheriff Mark Dannels has said that his office is waiting for the matter to go through the courts before deciding on her status.
Although assistant county attorney Michael Powell told Conlogue that plea negotiations are ongoing, he also said a warrant was executed at the Campbell’s house that authorized the confiscation of their DVR system.
Powell asked the judge if a trial date could be set “in case this (plea negotiations) doesn’t work out.”
He requested a date be set in November and told Conlogue that he anticipates the trial could last up to three weeks. Defense attorneys representing the Campbells objected, saying they could not be ready for such a complex case by then.
The three attorneys also said they had not seen the videos taken by surveillance cameras set up at the Campbell’s residence and that going through them would take time. Michael Storie, who represents Monica Campbell, requested a trial date in 2021.
Conlogue however, who is familiar with the matter, will be gone in 2021 because he’s retiring at the end of this year. An election for his seat is scheduled for November. On Friday he said that the case would not be assigned to an inexperienced judge, but instead will be given to another jurist at the courthouse.
But child advocate Lynne Cadigan, who is well-known for representing abuse clients, said the accusers need closure “sooner rather than later.” Cadigan said two of the boys are struggling with the delay in having a trial and have told Cadigan that they believe their parents “will get away with it.”
Cadigan said one of the youngsters has run away repeatedly and his brother meanwhile, has suffered several “mental breakdowns.”
“It’s a terrible thing to have to explain to these four kids about these delays,” Cadigan said. “They are absolutely convinced that the parents are going to get away with it.”
Brian Campbell’s lawyer George Damon attacked the children’s credibility, calling them “liars.”
“The accusers are making up these allegations,” Damon said. “We have a couple of instances where a couple of them are liars. They lied to get what they wanted.”
Cadigan bristled, telling Conlogue that abusers always call their victims liars.
“We have to have a trial sooner rather than later,” Cadigan said.
For now, another hearing has been set before Conlogue on June 5. The judge said that should give the attorneys time to review the videos taken from the Campbell house.