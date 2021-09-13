If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — 35-year-old Sierra Vista resident Luis Cesar Fernandez De Castro, who was arrested on Aug. 27 for eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference next month, a judge decided during his arraignment hearing in the Cochise County Superior Court on Monday.
According to the probable cause report in the case, Sierra Vista Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in July about the transfer of three illicit child images over Snapchat on June 20, 2021.
Snapchat, which filed a report to NCMEC, identified the three files as "apparent child pornography," which were described in the probable cause report as three video files of illicit content of minors between the ages of 4 and 14 years old.
The IP address of the device transmitting the three video files was identified as being issued by COX Communications in Sierra Vista. The IP address was issued to Luis Fernandez, according to the report.
In August, NCMEC notified SVPD of another report filed by Snapchat of the transfer of five more illicit child videos over their servers from the same IP address as the three illicit video files from June 20, but it was noted in the probable cause report that the two transactions were separate incidents.
After a search warrant was filed to COX Communications, the IP address was linked to subscriber Luis Fernandez, which was confirmed as the same as Fernandez De Castro's address and IP address by the local police database and the Department of Motor Vehicles, the report shows.
According to the Aug. 30 City of Sierra Vista press release, Homeland Security Investigations special agents and SVPD detectives served a search warrant of Fernandez De Castro's residence on Aug. 27, and found evidence of "illicit activities" during the search.
Fernandez De Castro was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He currently is in custody in the Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
It's noted in the report that Fernandez De Castro was self-employed and worked in construction.
Fernandez De Castro appeared via teleconference on his Sept. 13 arraignment hearing where Division Four Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, who set a pre-trial conference date of Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.