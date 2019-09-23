A plea deal that would have reduced some of the charges against a local attorney accused of several counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault was pulled off the table by prosecutors when they learned that the defendant had offered the victim $20,000 to drop the case, court records show.
Lawyer Paul Randall “Randy” Bays is accused of breaking a woman’s arm in an alleged March incident. The 60-year-old Bays, the city attorney for Tombstone, will face a Pima County Superior Court judge on Oct. 29. The hearing is a case-management conference before Superior Court Judge James Marner. But Marner is also expected to address accusations that Bays violated his pretrial release conditions for a second time in August when he drove onto the victim’s property and later offered her the money through a third party so that the criminal case would be dismissed, court records show.
When Pima County prosecutors learned of those accusations at a settlement conference on Aug. 19, a plea deal that would have included reducing some of the charges against Bays and a possible sentencing recommendation of probation was withdrawn. The alleged victim attended the settlement conference via telephone and she informed prosecutors of Bays’ actions, which she claimed occurred on Aug. 13, court records show. The first pretrial release condition violation occurred in May when the victim claimed that Bays contacted her through a third party.
“Because the state believed that the defendant had violated the court’s release conditions order of no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim for a second time, it withdrew from settlement negotiations,” wrote Pima Superior Court Judge Kimberly H. Ortiz in a settlement conference outcome notice dated Aug. 21.
Meanwhile, Bays remains as Tombstone’s city attorney.
“As far as I’m concerned, he’ll stay until he’s proven guilty,” said Tombstone Mayor Rusty Escapule. “Aren’t you innocent until proven guilty? That’s all the comment I have.”
Other members of the Tombstone City Council did not return messages left by the Herald/Review on Monday. Councilwoman Anna Salcido referred the Herald/Review to other council members.
The accusations against Bays stem from an alleged incident at the victim’s residence in Cochise County on March 9. Bays, who also has a private practice in Sierra Vista, was arrested and later indicted on eight counts including aggravated assault and kidnapping. The case is being heard in Pima County because Bays primarily practices in Cochise County and Sierra Vista has too many conflicts of interest in local courts.
In November 2018, Bays was defeated by attorney Laura Cardinal for a seat on the Cochise County Superior Court. He was later one of four candidates considered by Gov. Doug Ducey for a different seat on the court that was awarded in February to longtime then-Justice of the Peace Tim Dickerson.