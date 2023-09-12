PHOENIX — Attorneys for top Republican lawmakers told federal appellate judges Monday they should deny a bid to block enforcement of a ban on abortions due to genetic defects because the doctors who filed suit have not shown there is any "credible threat'' they would be prosecuted.

The proof cited by an attorney for Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma is the decision earlier this year by Gov. Katie Hobbs to strip the state's 15 county attorneys of their ability to bring criminal charges against doctors for violating any abortion laws and giving that to Attorney General Kris Mayes. Denise Harle said Mayes, in turn, has said she won't prosecute any abortion cases.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?