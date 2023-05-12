wadsack

Sen. Justine Wadsack

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — A Tucson political activist has launched what she called a grassroots drive to recall state Sen. Justine Wadsack.

Rolande Baker said Wednesday that Wadsack, a first-time lawmaker sworn in in January, "has since sponsored bills that have attacked marginalized communities within Legislative District 17.''

