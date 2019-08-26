SIERRA VISTA — Seventy-five groups representing a wide range of religious faiths and religious organizations including Mormon, Catholic, Jewish, Quaker, Muslim, Lutheran, Methodist, Unitarian churches and more filed an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday concerning a permanent injunction to stop the border wall construction.
Amicus curiae briefs, otherwise called “friend of the court” briefs, are petitions filed by those who are not a party in the court proceedings, but have a strong interest in a legal matter and wish to make a statement.
Led by the Muslim Bar Association of New York, attorneys Steven A. Zalesin, Adeel A. Mangi and Amir Badat, of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, LLP, are representing congregations, houses of worship, as well as professional, civil liberties and immigrant-rights groups who work with or represent faith communities.
They urge the court to grant the request for a permanent injunction preventing the use of non-congressionally approved funds to construct a wall along the border with Mexico. Further, the diversion of funds for the construction of the border wall, “in the face of clear congressional disapproval, is a blatant violation of the separation of powers,” they argue in the brief.
The attorneys noted, “The Appropriations Clause serves as one of the Constitution’s most critical safeguards of individual liberty through the separation of powers. (This) appropriation by the Executive Branch presents a particular threat to the individual liberties of disfavored groups, including religious minorities. Religious minorities are especially vulnerable to a president, unchecked by Congress, who finds it expedient to intrude upon the rights of certain religious groups or to appeal to constituencies that disfavor those groups.”
The move by President Donald Trump and his administration to divert $5.7 billion from the Department of Defense (DoD)and other departments to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to pay for border wall construction flies in the face of the Constitution, they argued. The groups say some of the construction would take place in very fragile and protected desert lands in Arizona, including the San Pedro River within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. It oversteps the will of Congress, who approved only $1.375 billion for construction of pedestrian fencing, including levee pedestrian fencing, in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, the brief states.
“The power of the purse is ‘the most complete and effectual weapon with which any constitution can arm the immediate representatives of the people,’ as noted by James Madison, as it hinders the executive’s efforts to consolidate power,” according to the brief.
The attorneys go on to say in the brief that such actions present a threat to individual liberties of religious minorities which are “especially vulnerable to a president, unchecked by Congress, who finds it expedient to intrude upon the rights of certain religious groups or to appeal to constituencies that disfavor those groups. When consolidated in the executive, the power to allocate and spend government money endangers religious liberty because such money is the instrument of policy and policy affects the lives of citizens.”
Because the president has no constitutional power to make appropriations, Congress’s rejection of additional funds for the proposed border wall “conclusively precludes the administration’s diversion of funds,” the brief reads.
Sixty former U.S. government officials joined the growing movement and filed an amicus brief with the same court in support of the conservation groups. They noted President Trump declared a “national emergency” in February for “the purpose of diverting appropriated funds to build a wall along the southern border” and stated they are not aware of any circumstance of an emergency “that remotely justifies such a step.”
These officials have “lived and worked through national emergencies and support a President’s power to mobilize the Executive Branch to respond quickly in genuine national emergencies. But under no plausible assessment of the evidence is there a national emergency today that entitles the President to tap into funds appropriated for other purposes to build a wall at the southern border.”
Seven law professors allied in an amicus brief to the Ninth Circuit court protesting the U.S. Supreme Court justices’ basis of the ruling against the conservation groups which allowed the federal government to proceed with the projects.
“The government is wrong in arguing that a zone of interests test limits the ability of injured plaintiffs to pursue equitable remedies for conduct that exceeds lawful authority,” the professors’ brief reads. The zone-of-interests test has no place in a case like this, where “Plaintiffs’ claims are not premised on the deprivation of a statutorily created right and do not invoke a statutorily conferred cause of action. Unsurprisingly, the Supreme Court has never applied a ‘zone of interests’ test in any case alleging illegal executive action, much less dismissed a case on that basis.”
Yet, the U.S. attorney general’s staff said in a statement the government “did make a sufficient showing at this stage that the plaintiffs have no cause of action regardless of whether their cause of action is expressly granted by or inferred from Congress’s grant of equitable jurisdiction to federal courts. Plaintiffs are not proper parties because they fall well outside its zone of interests.”
The statute which “governs DoD’s internal reallocation of appropriated funds has nothing to do with any effect that the funded and statutorily authorized project may have on recreational or aesthetic enjoyment of public lands,” the statement concludes.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), representing the coalition of organizations, including The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and the Southern Borders Community Coalition, won a temporary injunction in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals against the administration’s plan to use such funds. They also objected to a claimed lack of proper environmental-impact assessments and considerations of protected and threatened species within the construction areas.
The ruling was then reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court and construction by the Department of Homeland Security, the agency tasked with the job, was allowed to begin.
The CBP agreed to postpone any construction of the wall until October and await the decision for a permanent injunction by the Ninth Circuit, which could come in September.
However, preparations for construction of a portion through the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument began last week and quickly drew outrage from conservation organizations and concerned citizens.
“It’s senseless to let bulldozers rip a permanent scar through our borderlands’ wildlife refuges and national monuments before the court decides whether the waiver is legal,” said Jean Su, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Trump’s grotesque barrier would destroy some of the border’s most spectacular and biologically diverse places. We’ll do everything in our power to stop that.”
Dror Ladin, staff attorney with the ACLU’s National Security Project, made the statement, “We will be asking the federal appeals court to expedite the ongoing appeals proceeding to halt this irreversible and imminent damage from Trump’s border wall. Border communities, the environment and our Constitution’s separation of powers will be permanently harmed should Trump get away with pillaging military funds for a xenophobic border wall Congress denied.”
If the permanent injunction is granted by the ruling of U.S. Ninth Circuit Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, construction could be blocked.
Even so, the DHS could again appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.