Eric Duane Ridenour, arrested in connection with fires at two Douglas churches on May 22, has been indicted on two felony counts of arson.
On June 22, Ridenour was indicted under Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 884(i), which “governs actual or attempted damage or destruction, by means of fire or explosives, of any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.”
His arraignment date is set for July 15 and he will be held in custody while awaiting trial. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison.
On May 22, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas were set ablaze. Federal prosecutors say they have strong evidence proving Ridenour was responsible for starting the fires.
The government’s motion for detention filed on June 14 lists extensive evidence being used to charge Ridenour of the arson counts.
Security footage obtained from a nearby daycare shows him parking next to the churches and entering shortly before the fires began. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives canines alerted investigators to the presence of fire accelerants inside both churches.
The surveillance footage from the daycare showed him driving a distinct blue Pontiac Aztek. The car was later found parked outside Ridenour’s residence and surveillance footage from the Walmart in Douglas showed him that morning.
Investigators found the same clothes Ridenour has been wearing in both sets of surveillance footage at his residence. The clothes had fire accelerants on them as well.
Investigators found a letter inside his residence that referenced he and his wife previously attending the Calvary Church in Bisbee. In the letter he wrote that “culture” was creeping into the church. He and his wife were asked to leave the church after a conversation during which he shared his beliefs with the pastor.
On June 2, investigators interviewed the Calvary Church pastor, who told investigators Ridenour did not believe women should be in positions of authority within the church. This is what prompted the pastor to ask Ridenour and his wife to leave.
A neighbor of Ridenour told investigators the suspect had started his own church because he “didn’t like gays, didn’t like politicians and didn’t like women in general leading the church.” The neighbor said Ridenour believed the bible prohibited women and gay people from preaching.
The government’s motion for detention notes the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church is a woman and the pastor of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church is openly gay.
Both pastors told investigators they are fearful of retribution if Ridenour is released ahead of his trial. They also said they had been contacted by other faith leaders in the community expressing a similar fear.
The Pre-Trial Services report shows Ridenour has prior convictions for misdemeanor criminal damage and domestic violence. Police reports show that Ridenour kicked down a woman’s door in the middle of a dispute.
Other police reports show he violated a protective order to pour sugar in an ex-girlfriend's gas tank and threatened to beat up his ex-wife’s fiance during a dispute over a child custody agreement.
Based on his criminal history and the fear expressed by community members, the government filed a motion that stated:
“The history and characteristics of the defendant weigh against release. This defendant committed an exceptionally dangerous crime, with callous disregard for human life and others’ properties, including the victim churches, the daycare directly next to the churches, other structures within Church Square, houses and apartments in the immediate area. He directed this deeply personal attack on communities of faith that serve as the bedrock for the Douglas community and surrounding areas.”
At his June 15 hearing the court agreed to hold Ridenour in pre-trial detention, saying there was clear and convincing evidence the defendant is a danger to the community.