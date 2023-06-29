Ridenour

Eric Duane Ridenour

Eric Duane Ridenour, arrested in connection with fires at two Douglas churches on May 22, has been indicted on two felony counts of arson.

On June 22, Ridenour was indicted under Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 884(i), which “governs actual or attempted damage or destruction, by means of fire or explosives, of any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.” 

