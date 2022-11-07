BISBEE — Should a proposed hand count of ballots in Tuesday’s election be approved or not? It is a question Judge Casey McGinley will be considering over the weekend.
Come Monday morning, McGinley, a Pima County Superior Court judge, plans to make his ruling and decide if Arizona statute or the Elections Procedure Manual should guide his decision.
It was an all-day hearing on the proposal by Board of Supervisors members Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens to count by hand ballots cast by voters in Tuesday’s election.
The Republican supervisors and county recorder want a hand count so those voters who are wary of election results tallied by machine would know their ballots were accurately cast. In a meeting Oct. 24, many voters came out in support of and in opposition to the hand count.
Though Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts advised Judd and Crosby it would be illegal, they pushed ahead, leading to the lawsuit filed by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson.
Elections Director Lisa Marra, recognized widely in the state for her experience and knowledge, chose to follow the recommendation of the county attorneys and refused to be a party to it. Even so, she and Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat who voted in opposition to the hand count, were sued along with Judd, Crosby and Stevens.
The state Attorney General’s Office provided an “informal,” not fully researched, opinion to state Sen. David Gowan, which supported the hand count.
The proposal spurred a lawsuit filed by the Alliance and Stephenson which led to the courtroom and an out-of-county judge to make a decision on the hand count proposal. Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson originally appointed Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson to handle the case, but it was McGinley, appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018, who was in the chair.
McGinley started by saying an amicus brief from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs would not be considered in his ruling as she waited too long to file it.
The plaintiffs in the case laid out their concerns, stating the hand count could harm Cochise County voters as the proposal came so close to Election Day and the plan for conducting the 100% hand count is not finalized. As ballots are moved from a county vault to tables somewhere in Sierra Vista, their concerns were heightened. They requested an injunction be placed to stop the count.
Stephenson said she was concerned with moving her ballot from the county vault to a new location and with the additional people handling the ballots, particularly with the election so close.
“My concerns as a voter are not partisan,” she noted.
On behalf of the alliance, attorneys Jillian Andrews and LaLitha Madduri questioned Dora Vasquez, executive director of the nonprofit that helps the members understand propositions and candidates and works to get out the vote among adults 55 to 90. Of the organization’s 50,000 members in the state, 1,200 of those live in Cochise County.
Vasquez said the hand count could “cause confusion” while creating a “lack of confidence” their votes would be counted as it does not follow the procedure laid out in Arizona statute 16-602. She also said it could “impact voting in the future.”
Alliance lawyers claimed the hand count was “unlawful, chaotic, time consuming and unnecessary. Hand counting all early ballots is not permitted under Arizona law, which prescribes the exclusive procedures by which election officials must audit election results.”
Stevens told the court he had lined up 300 people from the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties as well as independents, undeclared and other. Just 55 Democrats have volunteered and only 45 Libertarians have volunteered. He did not know the number of participants from the three non-parties.
State law requires no party can have more than 75% of party members counting ballots.
Stevens explained there was not a written plan, but he is seeking an alternative location in Sierra Vista to hold the count and indicated the facility would be donated. Cochise Community College has offered space, as has the owner of an empty store. Stevens expects tables and chairs could be donated by service clubs and churches.
He expects to have 60 counting tables and suggested the volunteers could count 100 ballots an hour at each table. Three–person teams would be used, which allows one to read results and two others to tally. If the hand count matches the machine count, the volunteers would move on to the next batch. If they do not match, the volunteers would recount again.
Cochise County deputies would provide security for the facility, he added.
He said the number of early ballots would be around 30,000 to 35,000 and he thinks the teams can get through them all in one day, Saturday, Nov. 1. The state gives 10 days to complete a count. Training of the volunteers will begin the day after the election, but that butts up against Arizona statute that requires the hand count to begin the day after the election. He thinks the training of the volunteers meets the requirement.
Just who would securely transport the ballots to the location of the count was not detailed, but Stevens said he would use county vehicles.
Stevens’ plan is to count four races on the ballots, one statewide, one legislative, one federal and one ballot measure.
Stevens has no experience in hand counting ballots, though his office does handle early ballots received at the county’s drop boxes and at his office. His staff removes the outer envelopes to verify signatures and then passes them along to the Elections Department. He does not open the envelopes with the ballots inside.
He maligned the U.S. Postal Service, saying the sorting machines tear and shred ballot packages. He claimed 400 early ballots remained at a post office in 2018. The postmaster decided the ballots were turned in too late to be delivered when they were within the deadline.
“I have no confidence in the U.S. Postal Service,” he emphasized.
He said his hand count would take precedence over the machine tabulation’s results.
Marra, who would normally oversee any hand counts, was left out of the discussions early on. She said the Republican Party should have given her notice of the plan when they met earlier in the year to set the schedule.
“The hand count process starts six to eight months ahead of the election,” she said. “We outlined the calendar.”
She is required by law to perform a random sampling of ballots for a hand count audit. How the proposed hand count of ballots would impact her audit duty was not discussed, though McGinley mentioned there would be two audits going on at the same time.
As early ballots come in from the recorder’s office, the staff opens the envelopes with the ballots inside, tabulates them and then they are placed by sequestered batches in lock box containers which are stored in a locked cage. She maintains custody until the canvass is complete and then passes them on to the county treasurer to lock them in the vault.
Regarding the start of counting according to state statute, she suggested that since Stevens’ count would not start the day after the election as required, it would not comply with the statute for such a hand count of early ballots.
Among the concerns Marra shared was that she could not perform the legally required recount mandated for close races if the ballots were transferred to the recorder for the extra hand count.
Alexander Kolodin, attorney for Stevens, asked Marra if she would conduct the hand count if the supervisors decided she should take on the task of the hand count rather than the recorder.
“I can’t do it. I don’t believe it’s legal,” she responded. “The hand count would compromise the chain of custody and the deadlines. My job is to finish the election.”
She also suggested the more the ballots are handled, the more likely some could incur damage, which creates problems for the machines tallying the votes if they need to be rescanned.
Then there is the requirement of custody of the ballots to be maintained by her until the results are approved.
Board of Supervisors attorney Bryan Blehm attacked her and charged, “You believe this is your baby. You are not happy the supervisors chose the county recorder for the job.”
She replied unphased, “My duties do not change. I have to perform the random sampling hand count and keep the ballots safely stored.”
Blehm, who represented the Cyber Ninjas in the Maricopa County hand count last year, asked the court, “Wouldn’t that go a long way if they were allowed to do that, your honor, to dispel conspiracy? To ease people’s minds?”
He blamed Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for the differing statements between the law and the 2019 Elections Procedure Manual and opined the alliance and Stevenson had no case to prevent the hand count.
He asked Marra if a hand count would alleviate voters’ concerns over election integrity and she replied, “I don’t think it’s going to alleviate that.”
As far as easing voters’ minds with a full hand count, Marra stated, “I don’t know what people want. People leave us angry messages. I’d say it was about 50/50 for people have no trust in the system.”
In closing, alliance attorney Madduri noted the proposed hand count is not legal.
“There may be serious repercussions as the county is unprepared to conduct this hand count,” she said. “At this point, there are no formal procedures in place. There could be a cascading effect of things to include meeting the deadlines and seating elected officials.”
McGinley stated at the end of the day, “There is too much information to consider to determine an answer. No matter what I decide, it could end up with the Court of Appeals. I understand how highly contentious the subject is. You have to allow time for me to rule.”