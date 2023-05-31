PHOENIX — The state Court of Appeals has opened the door for people convicted of selling small amounts of marijuana in Arizona to now qualify to have their records expunged.

The court slapped down a bid by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorney's Advisory Council to interpret a voter-approve law legalizing cannabis in a way that could have blocked thousands of people in that situation from being able to clear prior drug convictions from their records.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?