ward

Kelly Ward in 2019

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Members of a congressional panel are going to find out who was communicating with Kelli Ward around the time of the 2020 election and the insurrection attempt that followed.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bid by Ward, who chairs the Arizona Republican Party, to shield the record of her calls and texts from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The justices gave no reason for their decision.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?