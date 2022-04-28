SIERRA VISTA — The city emerged victorious on Wednesday in a lawsuit filed three year ago by a bicyclist who claimed the municipality was negligent in maintaining a swath of roadway where the individual was injured.
In the end, the argument boiled down to whether the area where cyclist Lawrence Beck was riding his road bike Nov. 12, 2018, was a bike lane or a shoulder.
It took the eight-member jury less than an hour to decide the city was not at fault in the accident, agreeing with defense attorneys representing Sierra Vista that the section of road where Beck took a tumble was actually a shoulder of the road.
"This is a simple case," said attorney Walter Grochowski. "Mr. Beck was riding on the shoulder of the road, not a designated bike lane."
An avid cyclist, Beck was riding his road bike, heading northeast on Charleston Road.
As he approached Charleston and Fighting Colt Drive near Buena High, Beck tumbled off his road bike at a section where the road turned to loose gravel, the complaint shows.
"The hard and stable surface on the shoulder/bike path/bike lane of the roadway turns into loose gravel without any indication or warning, which caused Plaintiff to suffer a fall, resulting in injuries, damages, and losses," shows the complaint, filed in November 2019.
Beck argued that the city failed to maintain that section of road and that resulted in "an unreasonably dangerous condition of the road.
Beck's attorney, David Dwyer, told jurors Beck had undergone four surgeries and that he can't bend his left wrist.
He said his client was seeking $875,966 in damages.
Because the section of road where Beck was riding is not a designated bike lane, Grochowski told jurors Beck should have been riding as close to the white line on the road as possible, based on Arizona Revised Statute 28-815.
Additionally, the state's bike laws say that " ... the shoulder may or may not be paved, it is simply that region next to the roadway."
Grochowski told jurors the city had maintained the gravel area of the shoulder by sweeping it. He also said road shoulders can be constructed of any material.
Sierra Vista City Attorney Nathan Williams said the city had offered to settle the case with Beck.