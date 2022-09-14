Purchase Access

To the editor:

RE: “One politician’s privacy is another’s security” article in the 8 July Herald/Review. Perhaps if the author and editor of this article would have done just a little research, they might have educated the public and raised two important issues: the balance between public safety and individual privacy, and the proper level of governmental coordination and transparency. After five to 10 minutes of Googling and only looking at credible websites, I verified that the Fort Huachuca aerostat flying near Sierra Vista only has radar in it (http://www.fortwiki.com/Fort_Huachuca_Aerostat_Radar_Site and http://wikimapia.org/2196476/Fort-Huachuca-Tethered-Aerostat-Radar-Site), while the new Nogales based aerostat is using cameras for surveillance (https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-deploy-aerostat-nogales and https://www.nogalesinternational.com/news/border-patrol-blindsides-community-with-24-hour-surveillance-blimp/article_33b2ea5c-f7dd-11ec-8a0d-63dd4bedc311.html).

