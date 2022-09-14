In addition, the Fort Huachuca radar-equipped aerostat’s primary mission is identifying aircraft carrying drugs, while the Nogales camera-equipped aerostat’s primary mission is ground surveillance. Finally, the Fort Huachuca aerostat had been in service for many years and was well known to the local government officials and public, while the Nogales aerostat was installed without any prior coordination with public officials or the public.
Based upon the easy-to-access, creditable information, someone can readily understand why Rep. Barber pushed to retain the Fort Huachuca radar-equipped aerostat for drug interdiction/national security reasons, as there were no privacy issues involved and the local governments and populace was supportive of the aerostat’s ongoing presence. However, this is not the case with the Nogales camera-equipped aerostat. Cameras could potentially create privacy issues for U.S. citizens; and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not explain to the local governments and U.S. citizenry what the mission of the camera equipped aerostat would be, and how the cameras and any saved video would be operated to ensure that the privacy of the public would be protected — something that could have easily been done beforehand without compromising the operational mission security of the camera and video systems.
Based upon the additional information provided in this comment and the two different circumstances involved, the two U.S. Representatives' responses were much more reasonable and not hypocritical.
The author and editor of the Good Morning article needs to reconsider what they wrote and approved, based upon this additional information, and print an updated version, or at least publish this submission in a later edition of the paper.