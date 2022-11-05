PHOENIX — A federal judge is barring the state from enforcing a 31-year-old law that prohibits defense attorneys from directly contacting crime victims or their families, calling it a violation of their constitutional rights.

That could result in some people convicted of murder being sentenced to life behind bars if survivors, after speaking with defense counsel, choose not to push prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

