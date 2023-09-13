PHOENIX — They've lost big in court. Twice.

But the Arizona Republican Party isn't giving up its efforts to evade sanctions for filing what judges have called a baseless and politically motivated lawsuit attacking election processes Maricopa County used during the November 2020 election that saw then-President Donald Trump go down in defeat.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?